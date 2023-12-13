Two hostages confirmed dead, bodies held by Hamas

Two hostages were confirmed murdered in Hamas custody on Wednesday evening, by their respective kibbutzes.

Tal Chaimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, and Joshua Luito Mollel, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, were murdered while being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Both their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

Chaimi was believed to have been kidnapped but, new evidence showed he had been killed on October 7 and his body was taken by Hamas to Gaza.

Chaimi was part of the emergency squads which were sent out to hold off the Hamas assault until reinforcements could arrive.

Chaimi left that morning after it became clear Hamas had infiltrated Israel, leaving his wife and children at home.

When the rest of the squad returned, Chaimi was not among them. The squad was unable to tell his wife where he was. Advertisement

Chaimi was a third-generation resident of Nir Yitzhak and a descendant of its founders. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

May their memory be a blessing

Mollel a Tanzanian agricultural student had only arrived in Israel two weeks before the October 7 Massacre.

Mollel had been working in Nahal Oz as a dairy farmer and was at work on the day of the massacre.

His father was informed tonight of his son's fate, he is reportedly in disbelief and has asked for the source of the information.

Mollel's father is arriving in Israel tonight accompanied by foreign ministry representatives, according to the Center for Immigrants and Refugees.