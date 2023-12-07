IDF begins distributing weapons, gear to Gaza border standby squads

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A member of an Israeli emergency standby squad receives an M-16 rifle from the IDF's Southern Command, December 7, 2023 Israeli emegerncy standby squad receives an M-16 rifle from the IDF's Southern Command, December 7, 2023 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A member of an Israeli emergency standby squad receives an M-16 rifle from the IDF's Southern Command, December 7, 2023 Israeli emegerncy standby squad receives an M-16 rifle from the IDF's Southern Command, December 7, 2023
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel's defense establishment on Thursday began distributing weaponry and protective equipment to emergency standby squads across the country, the IDF and Defense Ministry announced in a joint statement.

The program was launched in Gaza border communities on Thursday morning, with standby squads from 12 moshavim and kibbutzim near the Strip receiving M-16 rifles and protective gear from the IDF's Southern Command.

As part of the plan, the IDF will arm some 12 standby squads per week starting near the Gaza border, before expanding to the rest of Israel.

In their statement, the IDF and Defense Ministry noted that the program to properly arm the emergency standby squads will aid in creating better circumstances for the return of southern Israelis to their homes, following their evacuation in the wake of the October 7 massacre and subsequent war on Hamas in Gaza.

The gear distributed by the Southern Command included ceramic vests and helmets. Plans are also in place to distribute more logistical and medical equipment to the standby squads, it was noted.

Standby squads set for massive expansion in wake of October 7

In October, Israel Police announced it would expand the use of emergency standby squads to cities across the country.

As part of the expansion, Israel Police will set up some 347 new standby squads, made up of 13,200 police volunteers.



