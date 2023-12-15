Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France in grief over death of hostage in Gaza - foreign minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

France is in 'immense pain' over the news that Elia Toledano, a young man and French citizen who had been held hostage in Gaza amid the conflict with Israel, has died, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday.

"We share the grief of his family and loved ones", Colonna said in a post on social network X, after Israeli authorities had confirmed Toledano's identity, whose body had been found in Gaza.

Toledano was part of the group of people kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while taking part in an open-air music festival in early October, newspaper Le Figaro reported.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Houthis fire at, attempt to divert several vessels off coast of Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 07:57 AM
Two soldiers killed in Gaza, names released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 06:05 AM
PA prevented West Bank escalation on Oct 7 - US official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 03:23 AM
Houthi missile attack in Red Sea causes no damage or injuries, US says
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 01:39 AM
US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 01:04 AM
Top US general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 12:17 AM
Ex-FBI official to be sentenced to over four years for work for Russia
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 09:51 PM
Israel must end war in Gaza by end of 2023, US says - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:07 PM
Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 08:34 PM
Israeli drones attack targets in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 05:59 PM
Four people held in Denmark, Netherlands on terrorism suspicion
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 02:28 PM
Some behind US embassy Baghdad attack linked to Iraq security service
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 12:48 PM
IDF eliminate dozens of Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:21 AM
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled area
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:45 AM
US says Ukraine conflict is damaging Russian economy - FT
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:41 AM