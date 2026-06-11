In the last few weeks, the IDF has advanced past the Litani River in Lebanon and is now approaching the Zaharani River.

With the Zaharani River only six kilometers away, and Nabatieh only three kilometers away, Hezbollah has become concerned about a new IDF advance and has reinforced those areas.

Some defense officials believe that completely disarming Hezbollah is unrealistic, but that if Hezbollah could be cleared out of Lebanon not only to the Litani River, but all the way up to the Zaharani River, the volume of threats that the Lebanese terror group would be able to fire so as to reach Israel's northern border villages would shrink dramatically.

In order to make its recent advances, the IDF said that it carried out tricky maneuvers, fooling Hezbollah's many video cameras, such that the Lebanese terror group expected the IDF to cross the Litani River into the Wadi Saluki and other areas from one direction, and instead the IDF came from another direction.

IDF forces have found a large number of Iranian-level sophisticated tunnels and larger and more dangerous anti-tank weapons in these areas.

Israeli soldiers man a roadblock along the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel following suspected militant infiltration incident along the Israel-Lebanon border. June 09, 2026. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF works to neutralize drone threats

While the IDF has pushed Hezbollah back to reduce its FPV drone threat, the military was asked about the fact that fiber cables for such drones can extend 20-30 kilometers, which would still put northern Israeli villages in range.

The IDF responded that Hezbollah's effectiveness with drones had depended on using smaller drones, which are harder to see in advance.

In order to attack with fiber cables extending 20-30 kilometers, Hezbollah would need to use larger drones carrying larger batteries, or the drones would run out of power before reaching their target.