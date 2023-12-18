Ship reports nearby explosion off coast of Yemen -UKMTO

A ship in the Bab El Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden reported a possible explosion in the water near the vessel on Monday morning, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The background of the incident is unclear as of yet.

The incident took place 30 nautical miles south of the port of Mokha in Yemen, as the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to continue attacks against maritime traffic in the area. The statement by UKTMO was later deleted and reposted without the detail about an explosion near the vessel. The reason for the removal of the detail was not specified.

A little later in the morning, a second incident was reported in the waters 30 nautical miles northwest of Mokha, according to the UKMTO. The reported incident was being investigated by authorities and details about the incident was as of yet unclear. Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Reuters)

The UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Houthis claim they're only targeting Israel-linked ships

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the head of a Houthi delegation in peace talks with Saudi Arabia, claimed on Sunday that the Houthis were only targeting Israeli ships and vessels headed to Israeli ports.