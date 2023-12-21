Israel killed four senior Hamas brigade commanders, three left - IDF

Jerusalem Post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has successfully targeted four out of seven senior Hamas brigade commanders, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote Thursday on X.

"The IDF continued to dismantle Hamas's Gaza brigades," Adraee wrote. "Of the seven senior brigade commanders, four have so far been liquidated, leaving only three senior commanders within the chain of command."

The three commanders included Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, a commander in Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, and two battalion commanders, Imad Aslim and Jabr Hasan Aziz.

The IDF spokesperson further warned the Hamas terrorists that if the remaining leaders do not surrender to Israeli forces, "we will work to arrange another meeting that will bring them together soon."

