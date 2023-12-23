IDF strikes Hezbollah command center, one soldier injured by rocket fire

Israel identified a number of rocket launches directed at its northern territory coming from Lebanon, the IDF stated on Saturday evening.

In response to the launches, the IDF targeted the sources of fire, the IDF continued.

The Israeli military added that also, throughout Saturday, IDF artillery had targeted various areas inside Lebanese territory.

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military command center.

The IDF also reported that an Israeli soldier sustained moderate wounds from rocket shrapnel after additional launches from Lebanon hit the area of Menara, an Israeli community adjacent to the border with Lebanon.

The IDF stated that the soldier was subsequently evacuated to a hospital to receive medical attention. The soldier’s family has been notified of the incident.

Kibbutz Menara subsequently put out a statement on attacks directed at the community.

“The harsh reality is that from the beginning of the war, dozens of missiles were fired towards the kibbutz, most of them anti-tank missiles. As a result, at least 86 out of 155 apartments were affected with various degrees of damage,” the Kibbutz’s statement claimed. “Some suffered total destruction, while others incurred secondary damage.”

The community reported that rockets that made direct hits caused houses to collapse and burn. Buildings that suffered secondary damage had shattered windows and blinds, collapsed walls, and cracks in their foundations, among other damage.

The reported attacks on northern Israel came in the wake of news on Friday that Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, from Rosh Ha’ayin, of the 71st Battalion, was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire.

War Minister Benny Gantz, while touring the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that the current war “is one of the most important that the State of Israel has experienced; it serves both the residents of the South and radiates to other arenas.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.