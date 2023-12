The IDF published the names of two more soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip. The names were published on Saturday morning.

Staff-Sergeant-Major (Res.) Nitai Meisels, 30 years old, from Rehovot, was a soldier in the 14th Armored Brigade. Meisels was killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20 years old, from Ganei Am, was a soldier in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade. Tamir also fell in battle in northern Gaza.