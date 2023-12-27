Jerusalem Post
US 'greatly concerned' by IAEA report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment

By REUTERS

The United States is 'greatly concerned' by an IAEA report of Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium, a White House national security council spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilizing activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea," the spokesperson said.

Casualties reported in Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:44 AM
Sullivan, Israel's Dermer discuss war phase transition - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:46 AM
Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:30 AM
Six Palestinians killed in drone strike near Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:11 AM
Ben-Gvir decides not to extend term of Israel Prison Service head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis carry out attacks on Israeli city of Eilat
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 08:31 PM
IDF announces names of three soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 06:24 PM
Dermer meets with US Secretary of State Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 06:14 PM
Drone explodes in Israel's North, seven injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 05:13 PM
Kuwait says bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:48 PM
Netanyahu: IDF reservists will get the salaries they deserve
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/26/2023 03:55 PM
Japan freezes assets, imposes sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 03:52 PM
Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 02:01 PM
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to talk Ukraine, Gaza on Dec.27
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:22 PM
Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 11:06 AM