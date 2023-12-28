Israel's war cabinet, set to convene later on Thursday evening, will discuss a Qatari proposal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, N12 reported.

The reported Qatari initiative is different than former proposals shut down by either Israel or Hamas, the report noted.

Mossad chief David Barnea was set to take part in the cabinet meeting to disclose the details of the Qatari proposal to the ministers.

Egypt ceasefire proposal flounders

The war cabinet examined on Monday an Egyptian proposal for a new hostage deal while Islamic Jihad representatives visited Cairo. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar December 20, 2023. (credit: Iran's Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Egypt confirmed on Thursday that it had put forward a framework proposal to end the bloodshed in Gaza, including a three-stage plan for a ceasefire, the head of its state media body said.

Egypt has yet to get responses on the proposal from the parties involved and will give details about the plan once those responses are received, said Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service.

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.