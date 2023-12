The IDF named Capt. (res.) Harel Sharvit as fallen in battle in Gaza on Friday morning.

Sharvit, 33, was from Kochav Ya'acov and served as a combat officer in the 551st Brigade's 7008th Battalion.

His funeral will be held on Friday morning at 11:30 at Mt. Herzl military cemetery.

The number of IDF casualties on the ground since the invasion of Gaza began in October now stands at 168.