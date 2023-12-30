Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council after air strikes on Saturday on the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, the state-run RIA news agency citing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 14 people including two children had been killed and 108 injured in "indiscriminate" Ukrainian strikes allegedly including cluster bombs on the provincial capital.

"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council - Russia has requested a meeting of the Security Council," she was quoted as saying.