Netanyahu: Iran will suffer if Hezbollah escalates war with Israel

"Iran will suffer if Hezbollah escalates war with Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Saturday evening address from Tel Aviv.

Regarding the Islamic Republic, Netanyahu stated that Israel "will oppose them in every place in every way."

"The war is in full swing. We are fighting on all fronts. We have had significant successes but also paid painful prices," Netanyahu said. "Achieving victory requires more time. The war will continue for many more months. My policy is clear - continue to fight until all the goals of the war are achieved."

The prime minister also noted that the IDF had eliminated over 8,000 Hamas terrorists.

Netanyahu added that the government had approved plans to continue striking at Hezbollah in Lebanon.