Turkey detains 33 people suspected of espionage for Israel's Mossad - state media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people suspected of carrying out espionage for Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday, adding 13 others were being sought by police.

Anadolu said police had carried out simultaneous raids in 57 locations across eight provinces as part of an investigation that the counter-terrorism bureau of the Istanbul prosecutor's office had launched.

Without citing sources, it said the suspects were believed to be aiming to identify, monitor, assault and kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkey as part of "international espionage" operations.

