Benny Gantz slams comparisons between High Court and Hamas, Hezbollah

National Unity chair Benny Gantz slammed Otzma Yehudit MK Tzvika Fogel and Carmi Gillon for making comparisons between the Israeli High Court and Hamas and Hezbollah in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“The outrageous and shameful comparisons made by MK [Zvika] Fogel and Carmi Gillon, between our enemies and the gatekeepers of the State of Israel and an entire public whose sons and daughters are fighting and risking their lives for the defense of the country - are a moral abomination,” Gantz wrote. “For division, incitement, and violent rhetoric - there is no more place in Israeli society. I call on each of them to retract their statements entirely and to show national responsibility.”