Mossad chief Barnea: Every October 7 terrorist is a dead man

Mossad Director David Barnea on Wednesday gave a loud hint to Israeli involvement in the assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri saying, "Any Arab mother should know that if their son was a partner to the slaughter of October 7, his blood is [in his own hands]."

Speaking at the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir who died on Tuesday morning, he did not mention Arouri, who was killed late Tuesday night in Beirut, by name, but the timing and back-handed reference was unmistakable.

It was surprising that Barnea came out with the statement given that Israel has publicly not taken credit for the killing, presumably to try to avoid a harsh retaliation by Hezbollah.

However, half a day after Hezbollah had not retaliated, possibly Israeli officials were feeling more confident.