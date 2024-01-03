Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch was killed during an IDF rescue attempt, the military revealed on Wednesday afternoon. It was announced on December 9 that Baruch, 25, was killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza after being kidnapped on October 7.However, the IDF has confirmed that the hostage from Kibbutz Be’eri, died during a rescue operation.
Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch killed during IDF rescue attempt
