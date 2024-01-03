Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch killed during IDF rescue attempt

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch was killed during an IDF rescue attempt, the military revealed on Wednesday afternoon. 

It was announced on December 9 that Baruch, 25, was killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza after being kidnapped on October 7.
However, the IDF has confirmed that the hostage from Kibbutz Be’eri, died during a rescue operation. 
Foreign Min. Israel Katz speaks with British counterpart David Cameron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 06:31 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says more than 200 POWs returned from Russia
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 06:26 PM
Israeli official: Qatar hasn't called off hostage talks
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/03/2024 05:56 PM
Anti-tank missile from Lebanon lands near kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 04:21 PM
Blinken to visit Turkey on Saturday - Turkish FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 04:07 PM
Hezbollah announces deaths of two terrorists, claims 140 killed in war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 03:27 PM
Egypt's Sisi tells US Congress delegation the priority is ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 03:21 PM
IDF launches major operation in West Bank refugee camp, 18 detained
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 12:25 PM
UN Interim Force in Lebanon calls for restraint
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 11:53 AM
Israel Police uncovers NIS 11 million money laundering, fraud case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 10:58 AM
Russia destroys 12 Ukraine-launched missiles over Belgorod
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 09:00 AM
IDF soldier killed in Gaza fighting, two wounded in fire on North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 06:20 AM
US to reopen border crossings as illegal immigration drops
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 02:15 AM
France's Macron asks Israeli gov to avoid escalation in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 01:54 AM
Two IDF soldiers wounded by Hezbollah anti-tank fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 12:50 AM