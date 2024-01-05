Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian general vows revenge at funeral for victims of bomb attack - state media

By REUTERS

The commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said at the funeral on Friday for the victims of twin Islamic State bombings two days earlier that their deaths would be avenged.

Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in the city of Kerman on Wednesday for former top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.

Islamic State said on Thursday that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern city.

"We will find you wherever you are," Iranian Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral, referring to Islamic State.

Tamir Adar, grandson of freed hostage, murdered in Gaza captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 09:38 AM
Woman's body found in running car in Israel's North, police launch probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 09:36 AM
EU's Borrell to travel to Lebanon to discuss situation at Israeli border
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 09:02 AM
'UNRWA is doing important work,' White House spokesman says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 08:07 AM
Families of Gaza hostages protest outside of Minister Gantz's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires more than 200 coastal artillery shells, South says
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:41 AM
S.Korea orders evacuation on island over drills near N. Korea border -Yo
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:12 AM
Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 08:22 PM
Displaced Israelis must return home, Netanyahu tells Hochstein
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/04/2024 08:12 PM
McDonald's: Middle East markets seeing impact from Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 08:04 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:31 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM