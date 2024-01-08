Jerusalem Post
Biden says working with Israel to 'significantly get out of Gaza'

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting "Ceasefire now," on Monday said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza."

Several protesters interrupted his remarks at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof gunned down nine Black parishioners in 2015.

"I understand their passion," Biden said of the protesters as security removed them from the church. "And I've been quietly working, quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza."

