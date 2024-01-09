Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel won't transfer 'even one shekel' to PA, Smotrich says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel will not transfer any funds to the Palestinian Authority (PA) during Blinken's visit to Israel on Tuesday.

"We will not transfer a shekel to the Palestinian Authority that will go to the families of the Nazis in Gaza and we will work to allow the opening of the gates of Gaza for the voluntary immigration of refugees as the international community did for the refugees from Syria and Ukraine," Smotrich said in his remarks to Blinken. 

"We greatly appreciate US support for Israel, but when it comes to our existence in our country, we will always act according to the Israeli interest. Therefore, we will continue to fight with all our might to destroy Hamas," he declared.

