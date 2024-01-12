Jerusalem Post
UK PM Sunak will not hold parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthi targets

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make a statement to parliament on Monday about strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, but there are no plans to hold a vote on support for the military action, his spokesperson said.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Asked if there were would be a retrospective vote on the strikes, Sunak's spokesperson said on Friday: "There are no plans for that. As we've said the deployment of armed forces is a prerogative power, and the government is under no legal obligation to seek formal parliamentary approval."

 

