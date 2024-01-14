Hamas on Sunday night published videos of Gaza hostages Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, showing the first signs of life of all three hostages.

The video shows them introducing themselves and asking the Israeli government to return them home.

Hamas said the fate of the three would be revealed on Monday.

Background on the hostages

Noa Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Re'im. A video of her riding off on the back of a motorcycle with Hamas terrorists on October 7 went viral.

Noa's mother, Liroa has terminal cancer and has been pleading for her daughter to be released so she can see her before the disease takes her life. Noa Argamani (credit: Courtesy)

Yossi Sharabi was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri. His wife and three children survived the massacre, after hiding for eight hours. Yossi offered himself as a hostage and to spare the rest.

His brother's fate is unknown, while his brother's wife and daughters were murdered.

Itai Svirsky was also taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri, while he was visiting for the weekend. While hiding with his mother, Orit, the terrorists found them, and killed Orit right in front of him.

Itai's father, who lived in another house, was also murdered with his three golden retrievers.

This is a developing story.