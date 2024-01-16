Jerusalem Post
EU adds Hamas's political leader Yahya Sinwar to sanctions list

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2024 15:24

European Union member states on Tuesday added Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, to their sanctions list in response to the group's surprise attack on Israel last October.

Sinwar is now subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states, while EU operators are prohibited from making funds and economic resources available to him.

Born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, Sinwar, 61, was elected as Hamas' leader in Gaza in 2017 and was one of 1,027 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons in a swap for a single Israeli soldier held in Gaza in 2011.

