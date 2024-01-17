IRGC member shot dead in Iran 'terrorist incident' - IRNA

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead in the country's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

"Attempts to identify and pursue the perpetrators are underway," IRNA added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had recalled its ambassador from Iran after Iran violated its air space in a "blatant breach" of Pakistani sovereignty, an incident stoked tensions between the two Muslim neighbors.