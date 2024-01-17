Jerusalem Post
Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane breaks down

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a "critical failure" related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

The top US diplomat had traveled to Davos on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. Reuters could not immediately confirm what aircraft Blinken was using.

 

