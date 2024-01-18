Those discussing the day after in Gaza are discussing the establishment of a Palestinian state led by the Palestinian Authority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed in a Thursday evening press conference.

Israel will only agree to a deal that would see Israel gain security control over the entire Gaza Strip, Netanyahu added, claiming that he "told this to the Americans.

"I blocked an attempt to force us into a reality that would harm the State of Israel," Netanyahu claimed.

Netanyahu: Israel won't settle for less than total victory in Gaza war

The IDF's war on Hamas on all fronts will continue until all targets are met, "The victory will take a few more months, but we are determined to reach it," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also lamented the press for "doubting" Israel's ability to defeat Hamas. "The government, under my leadership, will not settle for anything less than a total victory."