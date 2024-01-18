US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles set for Red Sea launch -White House

Biden separately told reporters earlier on Thursday that air strikes would continue even if they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2024 21:08
An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the U.S.-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January (photo credit: UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS)
The United States launched additional strikes early on Thursday targeting two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and US Navy vessels in the region, the US military said.

"US Central Command forces conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," US Central Command said in a statement.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, during a briefing aboard Air Force One, said the latest strikes were similar to those Wednesday taking aim at Houthi missiles that were prepared to fire in the southern Red Sea.

Strikes on Houthis to continue

"Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they gonna continue? Yes," Biden said before boarding Air Force One to leave the White House.

Tribal supporters of the Houthi group burn a US flag during a protest, near Sanaa, this week, against recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)
Tribal supporters of the Houthi group burn a US flag during a protest, near Sanaa, this week, against recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The latest US strikes come one day after the US returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups.



