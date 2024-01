US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles set for Red Sea launch -White House

The United States launched additional strikes early on Thursday targeting two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and US Navy vessels in the region, the US military said.

"US Central Command forces conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," US Central Command said in a statement.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, during a briefing aboard Air Force One, said the latest strikes were similar to those Wednesday taking aim at Houthi missiles that were prepared to fire in the southern Red Sea.

Strikes on Houthis to continue

Biden separately told reporters earlier on Thursday that air strikes would continue even if they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

"Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they gonna continue? Yes," Biden said before boarding Air Force One to leave the White House. Tribal supporters of the Houthi group burn a US flag during a protest, near Sanaa, this week, against recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The latest US strikes come one day after the US returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups.