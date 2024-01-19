Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU sanctions six people linked to Hamas with asset freeze and travel ban

By REUTERS

The six individuals subject to a new European Union sanctions framework targeting Palestinian terrorist group Hamas will be subject to asset freezes and a travel ban to the bloc, the EU Council said on Friday.

The first list of sanctioned people includes Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former's son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, the statement said.

"The new sanctions framework shall apply until 19 January 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate," it added.

Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:24 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 07:16 PM
Iraq finds nearly $800 million fraud in funds for Islamic State victims
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:12 PM
Pakistan cabinet has decided to end standoff with Iran - report
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 05:07 PM
EU adopts Hamas sanction regime - senior official
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:19 PM
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery reports fire, no injuries -media
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:10 PM
Pakistan presses Iran for closer cooperation on security issues
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 PM
Netherlands urges Israel to 'drastically' reduce violence in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:51 PM
EU eying new Russia sanctions - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:33 PM
Israel downs drone launched from Lebanon near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:42 PM
Netherlands summons Iran ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:29 PM
Released IDF reservists will have to return soon, military chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:28 PM
Newborn baby found alive in shopping bag in freezing temperatures
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:08 PM
UN rights official says Gaza detainees ill-treated and humiliated
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:05 PM
Israel's Gallant, US counterpart Austin speak on Gaza war, hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 11:26 AM