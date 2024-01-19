EU sanctions six people linked to Hamas with asset freeze and travel ban

The six individuals subject to a new European Union sanctions framework targeting Palestinian terrorist group Hamas will be subject to asset freezes and a travel ban to the bloc, the EU Council said on Friday.

The first list of sanctioned people includes Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former's son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, the statement said.

"The new sanctions framework shall apply until 19 January 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate," it added.