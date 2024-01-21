Jerusalem Post
Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country

By REUTERS

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved a plan for frozen Palestinian tax funds to be held by a third-party country and reserved the right to decide when the money will be transferred to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Under interim peace accords, Israel's Finance Ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank, but there have been constant wrangles over the arrangement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the cabinet decision was supported by Norway and the United States, which will be a guarantor that the framework holds.

