UN's Guterres condemns Israel for 'heartbreaking' killings in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and called it unacceptable to resist statehood for the Palestinian people.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general," Guterres said at the opening of a summit of the G77+China in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

"This is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. The Middle East is a tinder-box, we must do all we can to prevent conflict from igniting across the region."

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attack in which Israeli officials say more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and 240 taken hostage.