Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN's Guterres condemns Israel for 'heartbreaking' killings in Gaza

By REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and called it unacceptable to resist statehood for the Palestinian people.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general," Guterres said at the opening of a summit of the G77+China in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

"This is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. The Middle East is a tinder-box, we must do all we can to prevent conflict from igniting across the region."

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attack in which Israeli officials say more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and 240 taken hostage.

Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 12:40 PM
IDF demolishes homes of Hamas terrorists in Hebron, arrests seven
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2024 12:02 PM
Russia takes control of village in Kharkiv region - Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 11:10 AM
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza death toll passes 25,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2024 11:10 AM
Fire erupts at Russia's Novatek Baltic Sea terminal after explosions
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 10:44 AM
Thirteen killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 10:26 AM
IDF publishes name of soldier killed in Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2024 06:15 AM
Two Russian sailors held in Mozambique as financial hostages, Moscow says
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 06:08 AM
Putin showed intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea says
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 01:01 AM
Multiple ballistic missiles, rockets fired at al-Asad air base in Iraq
By REUTERS
01/21/2024 12:42 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Western Brazil - GFZ
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 11:52 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 11:28 PM
IDF carries out two airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 10:39 PM
Protesters in Tel Aviv call for change to Netanyahu government
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 09:32 PM
Netanyahu: Israel will not compromise on full security control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 08:22 PM