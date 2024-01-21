Sara Netanyahu tried to oust Eylon Levy from spokesperson role - report

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to have government spokesperson Eylon Levy removed from his role due to social media posts criticizing the prime minister before the Israel-Hamas War, N12 reported on Sunday night.

Levy has become something of the international face for the Israeli government in media outlets across the world as Israel battles to save its public image after the Hamas atrocities of October 7 and the subsequent ground invasion of Gaza. Levy, who previously served as international media advisor to President Isaac Herzog, became an international viral sensation while representing the Israeli government in an interview with Sky News anchor Kay Burley, raising his eyebrows in astonishment and then a split second later answering in a way that made every supporter of Israel around the world proud.

Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2020. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Burley asked whether the hostage deal, which would trade 150 Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for just 50 hostages held by Hamas – or three Palestinians for every captive – meant that Israel valued Palestinian lives less than Israeli ones, at one-third the value.

The interviewer explained that she had spoken to a hostage negotiator in preparation for the interview and that he had said that the numerically unbalanced exchange spoke of Israel’s diminished valuation of Palestinian lives. Asked to comment on the above, Levy answered, with arched eyebrows in a look of shock, that the comment was “an astonishing accusation.”