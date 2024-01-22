The United States and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, three US officials said on Monday, the latest move against the Iran-aligned group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping.
US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen-officials
