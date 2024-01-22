Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen-officials

By REUTERS

The United States and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, three US officials said on Monday, the latest move against the Iran-aligned group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Arab countries pushing for new agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 09:42 PM
Kirby: US backs humanitarian pause, not a full Gaza ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/22/2024 09:04 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 08:28 PM
EU chief pushes for conference on two-state solution
By RINA BASSIST
01/22/2024 08:19 PM
Protestors for hostages block entrance to Kirya, others protest in J'lem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 07:58 PM
United Arab Emirates creates AI council
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 07:26 PM
UK and Australia announce new financial sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 05:54 PM
IDF strikes series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 05:21 PM
US issues sanctions related to Hamas, Iraq - Treasury website
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 04:19 PM
ICJ to decide in the coming days whether to order Israel to stop war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 04:00 PM
Syrian pro-regime fighter convicted in Netherlands for torture in Syria
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 03:50 PM
Israeli drone intercepted in the Quneitra region of Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 03:41 PM
Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 03:27 PM
IDF reservists protest using army equipment on active duty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 02:14 PM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Jan. 29
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 12:35 PM