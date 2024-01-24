Jerusalem Post
Trump wins New Hampshire primary election, Haley vows to fight on

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 24, 2024 03:59

Donald Trump won New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary election on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, moving closer to a likely November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden even as his only remaining rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, vowed to soldier on.

"This race is far from over," she told her supporters at a primary night party in Concord, challenging Trump to debate her. "I'm a fighter. And I'm scrappy. And now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump."

With 25% of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison, Trump had 55.0% compared with 43.5% for Haley, who had hoped the Northeastern state's sizable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party.

Instead, Trump will become the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa - where he won by a record-setting margin eight days ago - and New Hampshire since 1976, when the two states cemented their status as the first nominating contests.

While the final margin was still unclear, the results will likely increase calls from some Republicans for Haley to drop out of the race, though her campaign vowed in a memo on Tuesday to push forward until "Super Tuesday" in early March, when Republicans in 15 states and one territory vote on the same day.

