Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Japan says SLIM spacecraft's 'pinpoint' moon landing is success

By REUTERS

Japan achieved an unprecedented "pinpoint" moon landing within 100 metres (328 feet) of target, the space agency said on Thursday, after its probe SLIM's touchdown on Saturday made Japan the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) also said it received all data about the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)'s landing in the 2 hours and 37 minutes after the touchdown and before the probe lost power.

SLIM's solar panels have been unable to generate electricity likely because they were angled wrong, but a change in the sunlight's direction could power it up again, JAXA said.

Ukraine says it shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 07:31 AM
US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 02:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM
Protesters for Gaza hostage release deal block central highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 08:32 PM
South African foreign minister to attend Gaza emergency measures ruling
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:12 PM
Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:05 PM
Houthis fire three missiles toward US-flagged container in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:35 PM
Russia seeks emergency UN Security Council session on plane crash
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:04 PM
Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 06:26 PM
Acting Police Commissioner to worsen conditions of convicted terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 05:37 PM
Anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon - no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 04:20 PM
Director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza: UNRWA center hit, mass casualties
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:56 PM
Hungary govt supports Sweden's NATO membership
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:13 PM
Egypt's president Sisi accuses Israel of holding up aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 02:15 PM