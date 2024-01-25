Jerusalem Post
CIA chief to meet with Israeli, Qatari officials for Gaza hostage talks

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2024 18:38

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will meet with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Europe in the coming days for talks on a potential Gaza hostage deal, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the matter.



