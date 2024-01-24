Qatar appalled Netanyahu's called them problematic mediators

Qatar said it was appalled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called them “problematic mediators” in a conversation he held with relatives of the hostages held in Gaza.

“We are appalled by the alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media reports about Qatar’s mediation role,” Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari wrote in a post on X.

“These remarks, if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising,” he said.

Ansari accused Netanyahu of undermining the mediation.

“If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages,” Ansari said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talking about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Instead of concerning himself with Qatar’s strategic relations with the United States, we hope Netanyahu decides to operate in good faith and concentrate on the release of the hostages,” he said.\

The comments were supposed to be private, but were then leaked

The comments were said during a private meeting that was taped. That tape was then leaked to Channel 12, which published Netanyahu's remarks on Tuesday night. Advertisement

Qatar and Egypt have been mediating a potential second hostage deal for the remaining 132 captives out of the 253 Hamas seized during its October 7 attack against Israel.

During a November deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt, 105 were freed. In addition, the IDF has returned eleven bodies of the captives from Gaza.

Answer said, “For months, and following a successful mediation last year that led to the release of more than a hundred hostages, Qatar has been engaged in regular dialogue with the negotiating parties, including Israeli institutions, attempting to establish the framework for a new hostage agreement and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”