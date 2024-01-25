Israel's comptroller to kickstart October 7 probe without IDF approval

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Thursday dismissed IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi's objections to his conducting a probe into the IDF's October 7 failures while the current war is still being fought.

He demanded that Halevi meet with him one-on-one in the near future to finalize the details of how the IDF will cooperate with the comptroller probe.

Englman's response comes just one day after Halevi on Wednesday himself rejected the comptroller's request from earlier this month to turn over a variety of internal military documents as part of a probe into the state’s failures which allowed Hamas’s October 7 invasion to occur.

Halevi had noted that the IDF was undertaking its own probe and that the IDF has been supportive of a post-war state commission of inquiry but that distracting the IDF mid-war with handling comptroller inquiries would be dangerous.

The IDF chief had said there was "no precedent for undertaking the kind of probe which you specified" mid-war, such that all parallel prior comptroller probes only took place post-war.

In addition, Halevi had stated such a probe would “distract the attention of commanders from the war; and would harm the ability and quality of the IDF’s ongoing operational probe, and it would prevent the learning of lessons which is necessary in order to achieve the goals of the war.”

Englman ignored these arguments, saying that there were ways to keep aspects of the probe anonymous and to handle it in a sensitive way so as not to disrupt IDF officials from prosecuting the war.

At press time, the IDF had not decided yet whether to accept Englman's demand for a meeting.

Halevi could also accept holding a meeting but still refuse to cooperate.

IDF chief, comptroller's clash could end in High Court

Further, Halevi has made strong implications that he will resign sometime in 2024 over the October 7 failures, something which could also be used to delay Englman's probe.

If the sides remain at loggerheads, the issue could even go to the High Court of Justice, though this in and of itself would also take time.

The comptroller had not rushed to be public on this issue initially, but after his requests for information to perform his probe to the IDF, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the National Security Council were leaked to the media, and he was attacked as politicizing the process, he did defend his probe as professional and non-partisan.

Englman has said that the war is so long and that aspects of it have slowed down enough that he could not wait any longer to probe the October 7 failures, having waited months.

However, he has been attacked as initiating the probe in order to dump the blame for October 7 on the defense establishment while serving as a veneer for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hide behind so as to avoid a state commission of inquiry which might hit the prime minister harder.

Although Englman has issued some hard-hitting reports and is well-respected internationally on climate change and cyber issues, his defenses of Netanyahu on legal corruption issues early in his term and the fact that he was not a former judge have left allegations hovering over him that he is a Netanyahu lieutenant.