South Africa welcomes World Court ruling against Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 26, 2024 15:18

South Africa hailed what it called a "decisive victory" for international rule of law on Friday, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of its request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza.

The ICJ decision is an important development that contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Friday.

"We call for forcing the occupation to implement the court's decisions," he added.

