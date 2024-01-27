The decision by some countries to cease support for the UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) entails great political and relief risks, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said on Saturday on X.
"We call on countries that announced the cessation of their support for UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision," he said.
We call on the countries that announced the cessation of their support for #UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision, which entails great political and humanitarian relief risks, as at this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian… https://t.co/mxIam0zmZs— حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) January 27, 2024