Iran executes four people it claims are linked to Israeli intelligence

By REUTERS

Iran carried out the death sentences of four people on Monday that it says were linked to an Israeli intelligence operation, after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal, Iranian state media reported.

The defendants were accused of illegally entering Iranian territory from Iraq's Kurdistan region to carry out a bombing operation in an Isfahan-based factory producing equipment for Iran's defense ministry.

Their operation was meant to take place in the summer of 2022 on behalf of Israel's Mossad and was averted by Iranian intelligence, according to the reports.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes and are currently locked in a row over Iran's nuclear program. Israel accuses Iran of backing terrorist attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials and scientists. Israel does not confirm nor deny such actions.

