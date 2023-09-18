Jerusalem Post
Six people killed in attack on Arbid airport near Iraqi's Sulaymaniyah - sources

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 17:58

Six people were killed in an attack on the military airport of Arbid on Monday, near the northern Iraqi province of Sulaymaniyah, a local official and a security source told Reuters.

US imposes sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry, Ahmadinejad
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 06:29 PM
Riots renew on Gaza border, explosives thrown at fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 06:25 PM
3-year-old girl dies after being left in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 06:13 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeast Of Taiwan - GFZ
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 04:52 PM
FM Eli Cohen to meet with foreign officials on sidelines of UNGA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 04:35 PM
Russia scrambled fighter to intercept US patrol plane over Barents Sea
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 03:52 PM
Rambam Medical Center emergency at 200% capacity after Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 03:17 PM
Blasts heard at government headquarters in Russian-held Donetsk
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 03:15 PM
Russia holds naval drills on protecting Arctic shipping route
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 01:42 PM
Ukraine plans to sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over food import ban
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 11:18 AM
Power cuts at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi, Abdullah refineries
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 11:02 AM
Hamas launches rocket from Gaza toward Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 10:34 AM
Gazprom to send 41.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 10:03 AM
Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack
By REUTERS
09/18/2023 08:54 AM
Israel foils attempted stabbing near West Bank crossing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 08:16 AM