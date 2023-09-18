Six people were killed in an attack on the military airport of Arbid on Monday, near the northern Iraqi province of Sulaymaniyah, a local official and a security source told Reuters.
Six people killed in attack on Arbid airport near Iraqi's Sulaymaniyah - sources
By REUTERS09/18/2023 06:29 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 04:52 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 03:52 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 03:15 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 11:18 AM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 11:02 AM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 10:03 AM
By REUTERS09/18/2023 08:54 AM