The IDF attacked military buildings where Hezbollah terrorists were staying in the Yaroun region of southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson said on Monday. 

In addition, earlier on Monday, IDF forces attacked a launching site from which rockets were fired to the north.

Throughout the day, a number of launches were detected from Lebanese territory to the north, and IDF forces attacked the sources of the shooting along with other areas in Lebanese territory, the IDF added.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. January 29, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
