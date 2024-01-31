Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah military compounds in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 31, 2024 16:31

IDF fighter jets recently attacked a compound of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which included several military buildings in the area of ​​the village of Rachaf in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The IDF also fired artillery at the villages of Aalma ech Chaab and Aitaroun, where there was Hezbollah activity.

A number of launches were detected towards the Moshavs Yiftah and Ya'ara, as well as Kibbutz Hanita in northern Israel. There were no casualties.

The IDF attacked the sources of the shooting in Lebanese territory.

An anti-tank missile was later fired at Metula. A house caught fire in the area but there were no injuries. Explosions were heard in in the area

Defunding UNRWA will have 'catastrophic' consequences - WHO chief
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 04:41 PM
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and more reaffirm intent to join BRICS
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 04:33 PM
Ukraine shot down Russian aircraft with US missile, Putin claims
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 04:28 PM
Three killed in targeted IDF strike on jeep in Gaza's Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 04:22 PM
IMF projections assume 'high intensity' Gaza war to last through Q1
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 03:49 PM
Kremlin discusses situation around Ukraine's Zaluzhny and Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 02:21 PM
Police arrests 18 for protests at Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 01:51 PM
IDF troops arrest 14 suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 12:07 PM
IAF strikes Syrian military targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 11:36 AM
Norway calls UNRWA donors to 'reflect on wider consequence' of cut funds
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 11:34 AM
Rocket debris falls in Manara region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 10:03 AM
IRGC orders its militias to stop attacking US bases - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 09:14 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they will target US, British warships
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 08:43 AM
Ukraine downs 14 out of 20 Russian drones over 5 regions in south, east
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 08:32 AM
Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack - Iranian state media
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 07:39 AM