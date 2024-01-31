IDF strikes Hezbollah military compounds in southern Lebanon

IDF fighter jets recently attacked a compound of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which included several military buildings in the area of ​​the village of Rachaf in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The IDF also fired artillery at the villages of Aalma ech Chaab and Aitaroun, where there was Hezbollah activity.

A number of launches were detected towards the Moshavs Yiftah and Ya'ara, as well as Kibbutz Hanita in northern Israel. There were no casualties.

The IDF attacked the sources of the shooting in Lebanese territory.

An anti-tank missile was later fired at Metula. A house caught fire in the area but there were no injuries. Explosions were heard in in the area