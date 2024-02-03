Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says

Turkish authorities on Saturday detained 34 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in a wide-ranging operation against the terror group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

All suspects captured in "Operation-Cage 35" are foreign nationals wanted under an Interpol red notice which requests their arrest, Yerlikaya said, adding that police also seized several unlicensed pistols.

Turkish authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State after two IS gunmen killed a person in an Istanbul church last week during Sunday service.

Police have arrested 25 suspects, including two gunmen, in connection with the shooting, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Friday.