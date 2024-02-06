Jerusalem Post
Six wounded in shooting at Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2024 12:26

Six people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gun battle.

The two shooters - a woman and a man - opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan courthouse around 0846 GMT, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

