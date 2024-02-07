Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Blinken meet on hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2024 16:18

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Following a long private meeting, the two are holding an extended meeting in which, among others, the defense minister, the strategic affairs minister, along with the heads of the National Security Council, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the IDF chief of staff, were participating.

Blinken is accompanied by the political advisor, the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, the Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, and the US ambassador to Israel.

The meeting comes after Blinken's meeting in Doha on Tuesday, in which he said he would discuss Hamas's response to the hostage deal with the Israeli government in his upcoming visit. 

In a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, Blinken said, "The hostages are foremost on our minds and in our hearts," adding the US was looking into Hamas's response to the deal. 

This is a developing story.



