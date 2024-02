IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the IDF was "Far from finishing" the fighting in Khan Yunis during a ground assessment in the Gaza Strip alongside the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, on Saturday.

The two officials commended the progress made so far, including over 1,200 dead terrorists from ground forces operations and another 1,200-1300 dead terrorists from airstrikes in Khan Yunis.

Halevi stated that he also wants "more dead commanders" from Hamas in the upcoming operations.