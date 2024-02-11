Hamas issued a statement on Telegram on Sunday asserting that two Israeli hostages had been killed and eight injured by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The report is entirely unconfirmed, and Hamas is known to engage in 'psychological warfare' practices, including misinformation about the hostages.
Hamas claims two hostages killed by airstrikes
