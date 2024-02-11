Jerusalem Post
Hamas claims two hostages killed by airstrikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas issued a statement on Telegram on Sunday asserting that two Israeli hostages had been killed and eight injured by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The report is entirely unconfirmed, and Hamas is known to engage in 'psychological warfare' practices, including misinformation about the hostages. 

Bodies of UAE military personnel killed in Somalia arrive home
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:10 PM
Two killed in Jordanian military aircraft crash during training
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:03 PM
Hamas: A military op. in Rafah will end negotiation for hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 12:09 PM
Gallant: Continuing the operation leads us closer to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 11:43 AM
IDF arrests eight suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 10:41 AM
Zelensky appoints ex-deputy defense minister Pavliuk as ground commander
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:34 AM
Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:27 AM
Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez revenue can be partly absorbed - Egypt
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:26 AM
Haifa boy has measles, linked to two cases reported earlier this month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:48 AM
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 03:17 AM
Families of hostages set to file suit against Hamas at Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 03:05 AM
King Charles gives thanks for support after cancer diagnosis
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 12:14 AM
IDF delivers medical equipment to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 11:04 PM
MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 10:30 PM
Three Emirati forces members, one Bahraini officer killed in Somalia
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:44 PM