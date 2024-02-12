Jerusalem Post
International community needs to rethink arms provision to Israel -Borrell

By REUTERS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday that the international community may have to think about providing arms to Israel.

UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM
Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas forces halved with more than 12,000 terrorists killed
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:40 PM
UK sanctions four Israelis over aggression against Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:25 PM
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:23 PM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 01:34 PM
Explosions heard at Aleppo airport - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:18 AM
EU foreign policy head: No UNRWA replacement in Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 10:26 AM
WHO chief continues to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 09:41 AM
Report of incident south of Yemen's Al Mukha - UKMTO
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:09 AM
Hamas says Israeli attack on Rafah is Palestinian displacement
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:07 AM
IDF conducted multiple strikes in southern Gaza Strip, at least 22 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:01 AM
N. Korea says developed new system for controlling rocket launcher
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 12:32 AM
Iraq, US in talks to set timetable for phase out of US-led coalition
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:49 PM