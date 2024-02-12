Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

ICC's prosecutor "deeply concerned" by situation in Rafah

By REUTERS

 International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan is "deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah," he said on social media platform X on Monday.

He reiterated that the ICC was "actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed" in Gaza and said that "those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said four Hamas battalions are in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people displaced by violence further north are trapped in desperate conditions.

It says Israel cannot achieve its goal of eliminating the Islamist terrorists while they remain there. Civilians should be evacuated from the combat zone, it said.

Khan also called for the immediate release of all the hostages held in Gaza after Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, adding that this "also represents an important focus of our investigations."

Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and does not recognize its jurisdiction. But Khan in October stressed his court had jurisdiction over any potential war crimes carried out by Hamas in Israel and by Israelis in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Gallant: 'More operations to come'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 07:49 PM
US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after hospitalization
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:44 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:42 PM
Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Meta spokesperson
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:56 PM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:54 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Yamam forces who liberated hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 05:15 PM
EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:57 PM
UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM
Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas forces halved with more than 12,000 terrorists killed
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:40 PM
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:23 PM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 01:34 PM
Explosions heard at Aleppo airport - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:18 AM
EU foreign policy head: No UNRWA replacement in Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 10:26 AM